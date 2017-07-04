Person transported with life-threatening injuries after shooting at motel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting that took place at a hotel in the Woodlawn area, according to police.

The shooting took place at the 5000 block of 1st Avenue North at the Motel 8. Police tell CBS42 News that the victim was shot multiple times, and was taken to UAB with life-threatening injuries.

Police have a suspect in custody and have taken witnesses into custody for questioning, according to officers at the scene of the shooting.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.