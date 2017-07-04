Person transported with life-threatening injuries after shooting at motel

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting that took place at a hotel in the Woodlawn area, according to police.

The shooting took place at the 5000 block of 1st Avenue North at the Motel 8. Police tell CBS42 News that the victim was shot multiple times, and was taken to UAB with life-threatening injuries.

Police have a suspect in custody and have taken witnesses into custody for questioning, according to officers at the scene of the shooting.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s