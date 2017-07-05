Baldwin County teenager missing in Florida after jet ski and boat collision

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WKRG) — A multi-agency search resumed Wednesday morning for an Alabama teenager who went missing after a wreck between a jet ski and boat.

According to a spokesperson with Florida Fish and Wildlife, the teenager has been identified as 19-year-old Henry Wise, a recent graduate of Bayside Academy in Baldwin County. Another local teenager was also injured in the accident. The wildlife spokesperson confirmed Gavin Primm of Daphne is currently hospitalized in Bay Medical Center in Panama City.

The search for Wise began Tuesday night after a boat collided with the jet ski, carrying Wise and Primm, near the Highland Marina in Gulf County, Fla.

According to authorities, a second jet ski was following behind Wise and Primm and saw the accident occurred. Primm was pulled out of the water by the second jet ski, but Wise was never located. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said his life jacket was cut off by the boat’s propeller.

There were five people on the boat when the accident occurred. The driver of the boat has been identified as 19-year-old Robert Bratkinewiez of Mobile, Ala.

No charges have been filed against anyone involved in the accident.

“Right now our sole focus is this missing person,” said Rebekah Nelson with Florida Fish and Wildlife.

Search crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office will continue to search for the missing teenager Wednesday. The Coast Guard and Gulf County Sheriff’s Office will also continue to assist in the search.