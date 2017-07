BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Firefighters controlled a house fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Bessemer Fire officials, a call came in around 4:30 a.m. reporting a fire in the 900 block of 16th Street. Crews noticed heavy fire and smoke coming from the structure upon arrival.

The home was vacant. No one was injured.

Officials are investigating the fire.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as information becomes available.