Birmingham Police on scene of homicide in Gate City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are on the scene of a homicide in a Birmingham neighborhood, according to Lt. Edwards with the department.

The shooting took place on the 7500 block of 67th Courtway South around 9 p.m. There are at least five cars on the scene, and police have shut down the street to traffic.

According to Edwards, an ex-husband went to his ex-wife’s house at the location and they got into an altercation. The ex-wife’s new fiancee stepped in, and the ex-husband allegedly shot and killed him.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.