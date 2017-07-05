Brighton mayor advises significant reduction in marijuana possession penalties

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The mayor of Brighton has issued a memorandum to city courts and police that advise a significant reduction in penalties for marijuana possession, according to the official.

Mayor Brandon Dean published the letter in which he states that the advice comes in the wake of national attention towards the impact of marijuana on low-income communities and people of color.

Dean also states that he hopes officers will avoid issuing jail time for non-payment of fines, as a high percentage of the city’s population is indigent.

You can read Dean’s full letter below.