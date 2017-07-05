DCH Hospital in Tuscaloosa moves to add sex abuse nurse examiner to staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s new help on the way for sexual assault survivors in West Alabama.

DCH will now have a sex abuse nurse examiner on staff with specialized training. The move is a joint effort with DCH Hospital, the University of Alabama and other victims advocacy groups.

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb told CBS42 News that this program has been in the works since last October.

“In cases of rape allegations, [this] provides particularized nurses who are certified and have the ability to conduct in-depth and again very particular, very specialized types of examination to provide evidence of any kind of wrongdoing if you will that will prove or disprove that something happened,” Webb said.

Webb told CBS42 News that the School of Nursing will provide the training.