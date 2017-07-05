Family of former UA student file wrongful death lawsuit against alleged rapist, university, and sheriff’s office

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of Megan Rondini, a former student at the University of Alabama, is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against her alleged rapist, TJ Bunn Jr., following her suicide in 2016.

According to Rondini’s parents, they believe Bunn escaped prosecution because he is from a prominent and wealthy family in Tuscaloosa.

The lawsuit also includes officials from the University of Alabama and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, who the family says mishandled her rape claims.

TJ Bunn Jr.’s attorney has released a statement to CBS 42 in response to the wrongful death lawsuit.

You can read the statement below.

The allegations against my client as set forth in this baseless lawsuit are simply false. No sexual assault occurred. Law enforcement investigated this matter; the District Attorney’s Office reviewed the evidence; the evidence was even presented to a grand jury that found there was no justification for charges against my client. It is, perhaps, natural to want to find someone to blame when a young woman takes her life. But accusing law enforcement and those who counseled this young woman for her actions is misguided. Unfortunately, bringing this matter before the courts in this civil action will only prolong grief without changing the reality.