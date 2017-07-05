Family of man who went missing in Shelby County holding candlelight vigil

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two months after a man disappeared in Montevallo, his family is desperate for answers as to what happened to him.

John Adam Hyde was last seen by family members on May 4. His car was found shortly after at ‘the slab’ in Shelby County. Right now, the family tells CBS42 they have few answers as to what happened to him.

Wednesday is his 40th birthday.

Amy Hyde is the twin sister of John Adam Hyde. This is the first birthday she’ll have to celebrate without her brother and without knowing what happened to him.

“It’s hard, but I’ve been trying to take it day by day it’s just really hard for me,” said Amy.

On Hyde’s 40th birthday, the family is holding a candlelight vigil, hoping to keep a spotlight on his story and unveil new leads in the case. It’s a case they say isn’t adding up.

“It doesn’t look like it wasn’t foul play let’s put it that way, it’s just too many things have led me to believe there’s something amiss,” said Charles Robbins, Hyde’s brother-in-law.

The family is offering a $500 reward for any information about Hyde’s whereabouts.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Wednesday’s candelight vigil will be at the Church that God Built parking lot in Montevallo at 6 p.m.