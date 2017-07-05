Helena parents charged with keeping son trapped in basement bond out of jail

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Helena couple that was charged with aggravated child abuse after their 14-year-old adopted son was reportedly found suffering from multiple medical issues has bonded out, according to court documents.

Richard and Cynthia Kelly were arrested on November 14, 2016, and held on a bond of $1 million each after their son was admitted to an area hospital in critical condition. According to authorities, the boy was severely underweight, appearing to be about 55 pounds.

In addition to weight issues, the victim was also reportedly deprived of food, nourishment, medical care, and social interaction, which led to chronic malnourishment, shock, acute respiratory distress, hypothermia and hypothyroid disease, according to Cynthia’s arrest warrant.

On Wednesday, a judge lowered the couple’s bonds to a sum of $100,000 each, which was posted, and they were shortly released.