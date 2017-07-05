Hoover Police searching for suspect after CVS drug robbery

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is searching for a suspect that was caught on camera reportedly robbing a CVS, according to a release from the department.

The robbery occurred on Monday around 1:25 p.m. at the CVS on 105 Inverness Plaza. A man reportedly entered the store and handed a cashier a note demanding oxycodone from the pharmacy, while keeping his hand under his shirt, implying he was armed.

The pharmacist reportedly gave the suspect a bag of iron and folic acid supplements, at which point the suspect allegedly got into a dark, four-door sedan and fled the area.

Anyone with any information on the crimes is asked to contact Detective Daniel Lowe at (205) 739-6762, or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 to remain anonymous and receive a cash reward.