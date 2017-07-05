Judge reduces bond for Helena parents accused of locking teenage son in basement

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A judge has reduced the bond of two Shelby County parents accused of locking their 14-year-old adopted son in a basement.

Shelby County prosecutors agreed to drop Richard and Cynthia Kelly’s bonds to $100,000. Both parents originally had a bond of $1 million dollars.

This comes after two requests from Richard Kelly’s attorney to have his bond reduced. According to the attorney, the family could not afford the $1 million dollar bonds.

