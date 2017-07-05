Pelham Police arrest man on drug and theft charges after alleged burglary committed with excavator

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham Police arrested a man over the weekend on multiple charges after he allegedly used an excavator to commit burglary at an equipment business, according to the department.

The manager of Warrior Tractor and Equipment called police to report the burglary before 7 a.m. on Saturday. Police state that the suspect, Brandon Keith Smith, allegedly used a Hitachi ZX60 excavator to break into the business and steal several excavators and a 650K John Deere bulldozer.

As officers investigated the burglary, a caller told police that someone was driving a bulldozer in the parking lot of a Walmart on Highway 31, which eventually rammed the Murphy Gas Station nearby.

The suspect reportedly fled, but police arrested Smith a short time later and reportedly recovered the business’s missing items.

Smith has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property 1st, Criminal Mischief 1st, and Burglary 3rd. He is currently awaiting trial in the Shelby County Jail on a $75,000 bond.