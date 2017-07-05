Police searching for escaped inmate in Tallapoosa County

By Published:

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate that reportedly escaped from a jobsite, according to a release from the department.

Terry Lee Stokes is a 43-year-old man that stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. Stokes was last seen in a yellow shirt, blue jeans with paint stains and a red and black ballcap, according to the release.

Stokes reportedly walked off of his assigned job location around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Dadeville.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information to call the ADOC at 1(800) 831-8825.

