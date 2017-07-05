Red Cross calls for donations amid blood shortage

(WIAT) — The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage. The organization has issued an emergency call for donations.

According to a release issued by the Red Cross, blood donations often drop during the summer because there are fewer volunteer-hosted drives. The 4th of July holiday and summer vacation plans can impact donation numbers as well.

If you would like to give blood, visit the Red Cross website to find the donation site closest to you.