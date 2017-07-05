Red Cross calls for donations amid blood shortage

By Published:
American Red Cross

(WIAT) — The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage. The organization has issued an emergency call for donations.

According to a release issued by the Red Cross, blood donations often drop during the summer because there are fewer volunteer-hosted drives. The 4th of July holiday and summer vacation plans can impact donation numbers as well.

The Independence Day holiday and summer vacation plans often impact donation numbers.

If you would like to give blood, visit the Red Cross website to find the donation site closest to you.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s