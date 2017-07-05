Vigil held for missing man on 40th birthday

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — Friends and family of John Hyde gathered to celebrate his birthday and hope for his safe return home, 2 months after he went missing.

Hyde was reported missing after family expected him at a gathering, but he did not show up. On his birthday, his twin sister is holding out hope that the family can receive some closure.

“It’s been hell for us, for the whole family,” his father John Hyde said. “But if they think we’re going to quit, we ain’t going to quit.”

A “Go Fund Me” page set up by the family has raised nearly $500 the family hopes to give to anyone who can provide information that helps find him. His twin sister holds out hope that her brother is alive, but finds it difficult to remain fully optimistic.

“I hope, but probably not,” said Amy Hyde.

“I believe somebody knows something,” Hyde’s father added. “They ought to come forward and get it off their back.”

To help the family by donating money, visit their GoFundMe page.