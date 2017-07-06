Ashville family seeks help finding young girl’s missing ponies

By Published:

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An Ashville family is seeking help finding 3 ponies that are very special to a young girl.

Despite having a prosthetic leg, Baillee Iorg told CBS 42 she loves to ride horses. It was always her dream to own one.

Her wish came true after her family moved from a neighborhood in Georgia to Ashville, Alabama.

Recently, Iorg fell off one of the horses and ruptured her spleen.

Her family already had 2 ponies, but a family friend brought a third one over that Iorg could ride after her recovery.

While the Iorg family was out of town over the weekend, the ponies managed to escape.

“I really am just so worried about them, I just can’t go and find them, I can’t really do anything and I’m so terrified that they’re going to be hurt or something’s got them,” said Iorg.

Family members posted messages on Facebook about the lost animals. Neighbors and loved ones have gone through trails searching without any luck.

If you have seen the ponies, call Ashville Police or the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

