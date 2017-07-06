Friendi App designed to connect people with disabilities

(WIAT) — A new app called Friendi is designed to help people with disabilities make new friends.

Ben Raskin from California created the app for people like his friend and neighbor who has autism.

“The core functionality was friend-finding based on distance from each other, matching interest, and age,” Raskin said.

Raskin says the app works like an ice-breaker. The app even allows parents to be in control and message one another to explore additional resouces.

The Friendi app is available now in the Apple Store and Google Play.