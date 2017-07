Mobile, AL (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Corrections reports 39-year-old Danny Norman Howard has escaped the Mobile Work Release Center around 9:30 am Thursday morning.

Reports say Howard is dressed in a dark-colored T-shirt, blue jeans, and black boots.

He was serving in the Mobile Release Center on a Manual control substance charge.

If you have any information on Howard’s whereabouts, notify local law enforcement or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.