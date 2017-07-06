Northport man reportedly arrested with $370,000 in drugs, $18,000 in cash after raid

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has had two cars seized along with drugs and money from his home after a raid in Northport, according to a release from Tuscaloosa Police.

Police concluded a two-month investigation into illegal drug trafficking on Wednesday with a raid on a residence at the 300 block of 29th Street. During the raid, police reportedly seized 41 pounds of marijuana with an approximate value of $260,000, 2.7 pounds of Cocaine HCL and $18,173 in cash, according to the release.

Police also seized a handgun, a 2006 BMW 750 and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to the release.

Police arrested Christopher Williams, 43, of Demopolis, Ala. on charges of Trafficking in Cocaine and Trafficking in Marijuana after the raid. Williams is currently in custody at Tuscaloosa County Jail and is pending revocation of probation.