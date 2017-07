MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — A driver has fled the scene of a crash in which their car flipped over in McCalla, according to police at the scene.

The driver in a silver SUV hit a dump truck on Highway 216, and police believe that they may have been intoxicated. After the crash, the driver reportedly ran into the nearby woods as Lakeview Police and Fire Departments tended to the scene with ALEA.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.