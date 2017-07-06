Police investigating after 89-year-old dies from gunshot to the head

ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An Ashville man has died after being shot in the head on Wednesday.

According to a release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, 89-year-old Joe Montgomery was discovered on the floor of his home by a family member. Upon arrival, officials noticed Montgomery suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to UAB Hosptial where he later died.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashville Police Department are working a homicide investigation. A person of interest is being questioned.

