Storm rips roof off Pell City garage

PELL CITY, Ala (WIAT) — One homeowner has a roof to replace on their garage thanks to a storm that caused damage but thankfully no injuries on Thursday afternoon.

Doris Munkus was home to hear her roof come off the garage, which she said sounded like something had caught fire.

“We had just turned on the TV to watch the weather,” she said. “It happened in about 7 seconds.”

Drone images show just how strong this storm was as the roof was thrown completely off of the structure.

“It lets us know who’s still in charge on this earth,” she added. Thankfully no injuries were reported.