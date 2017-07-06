Total solar eclipse expected in August

(WIAT) — People around the country will get to witness a rare sight on August 21st: A total solar eclipse.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, casting a shadow on earth. The last solar eclipse occurred on June 8th, 1918 on a path from Washington State to Florida.

Sterling DeRamus of the Birmingham Astronomical Society says since so much has changed since then, this could be one of the most viewed eclipses ever.

“This is the first really great eclipse in the United States since the invention of the automobile and interstate highway system,” DeRamus said. “So, we expect a massive number of people to go and see this.”

DeRamus says you should plan your trip sooner rather than later as places to stay along the eclipse path are filling up.

WIAT will bring you more information on the eclipse and where to go to view it safely in the upcoming weeks.