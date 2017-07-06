Tuscaloosa Amphitheater rolls out new clear bag policy for safety purposes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — If you plan to attend a concert in the near future at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, a new safety policy will be in effect. Concert goers will have carry personal items inside a clear plastic bag.

Lieutenant Chris James with Tuscaloosa Police Department says the measure is being done to enhance public safety.

“We’ve been talking about it for a while now and it was a good time to do it. We’ve had some events overseas that happened at venues,” James said. “So anything we can do to increase security while at the same time making it user-friendly for the patrons to get into the venue we are going to try to do.”

Using clear bags will give security teams the ability to see what patrons are carrying and could speed up the process of concert goers getting inside the gate at the venue.

“It will work like always, normally people will come to the venue and will stand in line and will be scanned and their bags will be searched,” James said. “This way we don’t have to go into the bag to search it. You can see from the outside that it meets the requirements for you to come in.”

James says clear plastic tote bags must be 12 inches by 12 inches by 8 inches, or people can use a one gallon re-sealable plastic freezer bag. Patrons can also carry a small clutch bag that must be 6 and a half inches by 4 and a half inches.

“We want people to know we are giving them a place to come to enjoy themselves and be safe and not have to worry about their security,” James said.

Everyone will be allowed to carry as many as two bags inside the amphitheater. Guests must have bags that comply with the new policy upon arrival at the venue. Bags not in compliance will not be held or stored on amphitheater grounds