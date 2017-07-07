Birmingham woman survives 3 house fires, now helps other fire victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham woman who has survived three house fires is now hoping she can help others.

Linda Hall was just 8 years old when she was burned in a house fire. Since then, she’s survived a total of three.

Hall’s husband and daughter died as a result of a house fire in Decatur, Georgia back in 2013.

Hall tells CBS42 she will never forget the moment she realized her house was on fire and it was too late for her daughter.

“I woke up and I told my husband I hear somebody sound like it was breaking in when the alarm went off,” said Hall. “Then later, when we got up I heard my daughter in the bathroom. She was hollering ‘Momma please come and get me out the bathroom the house is on fire, I can’t get out.'”

Hall’s daughter Eris didn’t make it out.

She’s now hoping money from a specialty license plate design will help her make a larger impact.

“I want to sell these tags […] for the people that don’t have insurance to get a shelter,” said Hall. “They don’t always have insurance.”

Hall designed the tag in the color red featuring angel wings and a ribbon with the word faith on it.

“God has really kept me, he got me here for a reason and that is to motivate the people who have been in house fires so he kept me and I thank him for keeping me,” said Hall.

Hall has until October to get 1,000 commitments for her specialty license plates.