HBCUs impacted by cuts to Upward Bound program

(WIAT) – Three historically black colleges in Alabama are losing funding from the Department of Education for the Upward Bound Program. Among those is Miles College in Fairfield.

The Upward Bound Program allows high school students from low-income families or who have parents that did not graduate from college to participate in the program that gets students on track to attend college.

The program gives students the opportunity to live on campus, attend classes, and receive tutoring and counseling. The students normally live on campus Monday – Friday for six weeks over the summer. Once the school year starts, they attend campus on Saturdays.

Miles College Upward Bound Director Dr. Shirley Ellis says she is devastated that the school did not receive the grant to continue the program.

“Upward Bound has literally assisted thousands in going to college, and completing college, and going to be productive,” Ellis said. “This summer would have been no different. It would have been a great summer.”

Deangelo Mitchell, a junior at Jackson Olin High School, took part in the program. He says it’s taught him a lot and he hates to see it go.

“When I needed help with my school work all the time, the Saturday classes were helpful,” Mitchell said. “The tutors and the counseling that was provided to me was very helpful, and my grades actually came up.”

When Mitchell graduates, he plans to go to college and major in Communications.