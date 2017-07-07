Hoover police asking for help identifying suspect

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police are asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in relation to the fraudulent use of a debit card.

The suspect used the card at the Walgreens on Montgomery Highway in Hoover on June 22nd.

The victim notified Hoover PD of the missing card that may have been misplaced or stolen the day before. Detectives were able to obtain footage of the suspect using the debit card, with total charges exceeding $500.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair, tan pants, and a gold watch on his left wrist.

If you recognize this suspect or know anything about him or this case, you are asked to contact Hoover Detective Josh Wooten at (205) 444-7616. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

