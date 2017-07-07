Paws of the Week July 7th – July 14th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – Paws of the Week is back thanks to our new partnership with Hand in Paw, Birmingham’s Animal-Assisted Therapy Organization! Georgie, Princess, and Garth are living at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society and have been flagged as strong therapy animal candidates. With the proper training and love, maybe you can help them become certified!

Remember, if these animals are not ideal for you, you might know someone who is looking for a pet that we feature. Please share this segment with fellow animals lovers.

Georgie: This 4-month-old lab mix is a precious puppy that is very calm and quiet. He is 14lbs and loves to cuddle. With his loving disposition, he would make an excellent companion animal and could grow up to be a wonderful therapy pet! Georgia is not a big fan of living in the shelter environment, and is ready to find a quiet, loving home.

Princess: This female is the cutest mix! We can’t get over her short Basset legs, and large retriever body! She is 42lbs and only 3-years-old. Princess knows how to walk like a well-mannered lady on a leash. She even sat calmly and quietly while we filmed our segment. We can see where Princess gets her name, because she is a perfect little lady!

Garth: You can’t help but love this gentle giant! Garth is 63lbs and about 3-years-old. We think he might be an Auburn fan, because if you look really carefully, you can see some orange tiger stripes in his brindle coat. (If you are an Alabama fan….we definitely did not see any tiger stipes.) He is docile and very gentle. We love Garth!

Support:

Hand in Paw believes in the human / animal bond and hopes that this partnership facilitate a relationship between viewers at home, and animals in need at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

To learn more about Hand In Paw, visit Handinpaw.org.. This wonderful organization is always looking for volunteers to help with a variety of animal therapy programs.

Pro-Adoption Tips:

Visit the GBHS in person during the week (Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm).

During the weekend the shelter can get very busy (Saturday 11AM–5PM, Sunday 1pm-5pm).

Please note; the shelter cannot hold pets over the phone. They are also closed on Monday.

Plan your visit today!

300 Snow Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 / (205) 942-1211

If you take one of our featured animals home, please let us know! Send a picture of you and your pet to Lillian.Lalo@wiat.com!