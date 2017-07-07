Rachel on the Road: Spring Valley Beach

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT)–

Our CBS 42 Summer Series continues with a one tank trip! Rachel on the Road this week stopped by a local water park. Spring Valley Beach is one hour from Birmingham in Blountsville, Alabama. The park sits uniquely between a cow pasture and cotton field. It’s quite the experience! As you’re taking the back roads, you’ll start to notice the colorful slides from the road, and you’ve made it!

Spring Valley Beach has been family owned by the Gilliland’s for 45 years now. Now passed down to the initial owner’s son, Travis Gilliland told me this park, “means everything.” After spending his entire life at the park, it’s only fitting to eventually come back and run it. “Growing up here and spending my childhood here, and all my friends kind of hung out here,” Gilliland said. “You think back on it. It means more to you, in a different way, than it did then.”

Other people we met enjoying the day said they too had been coming here their whole life. It’s a family atmosphere with a few perks you don’t get at most water parks. It is free to bring in a cooler, picnic lunch, pop up tent and even back your car up to one side of the pool area.

The park is fun for people of all ages! There are quite a few exhilarating rides. The “360 Rush” has a false flour inside a launching tube that shoots you down 60 feet in about three seconds!! There is also a kid’s area for the little ones. “It’s great because of the little small area for them to play, and it’s not over their heads, Sonia Montana said. Montana was visiting the park for the second time with her daughter and young granddaughters. “They are learning to swim, but not quite ready for the rides yet,” Montana said. “Their just enjoying the sun and the fun and time with their momma and nana!”

