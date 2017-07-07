Two Jefferson County women arrested for burglary while children wait in car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested two women in connection with a burglary the was reportedly committed while two children were left in their vehicle, according to a release from the department.

Deputies responded to a report of a burglary of a home on the 1800 block of Old Springville Road at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Deputies had received reports of two women that parked in the driveway and walked to the back of the home before trying to enter through a window, according to the release.

Deputies arrived and reportedly found the women inside the home before arresting them. The women claimed that they were attempting to buy the house and had permission to be there, though the owner arrived and told officers that she did not know the women and had not given them permission to be in her home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Outside the home, deputies reportedly found that the women had left their two girls, ages 9 and 5 months, were left in the vehicle as the women allegedly entered the home.

Police arrested Francetta Yvonne Salazar, 26, and Ashely Sue Ann Davis, 28, of Bessemer on 3rd Degree Burglary charges and took them to Jefferson County Jail.

The children were turned over to a family member, and deputies have forwarded information to DHR for a follow-up investigation, according to the release.