UPDATE: Reportedly stolen Gardendale SUV wrecked in Birmingham

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) – UPDATE 4:30 p.m.; Bessemer Police Sgt. Cortice Miles has confirmed that an SUV that was reportedly stolen earlier Friday morning in Gardendale has wrecked at 630 Ishkooda Rd. SW.

The crash occurred across the street from Baptist Bible College.

ORIGINAL; This morning, Gardendale Police Department took two suspects into custody for an alleged attempted carjacking in Fultondale, according to a Gardendale Police press release.

The incident occurred at Shady Grove Road and Fieldstown Road in Gardendale. Police are still searching for a third suspect.

The third suspect allegedly took a white 2000 Chevrolet Suburban AL tag # 3760AB0 from the Shell Station at Fieldstown Road and I-65.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, according to Gardendale Police. If you see this vehicle, police advise that you do not approach, but instead call 911.

If you have any information on these cases, police ask that you call Gardendale Police Department at 205-631 8787 or Fultondale Police Department at 205-849-5456.