Voting rights group wants state to notify citizens of restored right to vote

(WIAT) — A voting rights group is asking a federal judge to force Alabama to tell people that they could be eligible to vote after previously being disqualified for a felony conviction.

Governor Kay Ivey signed the Definition of Moral Turpitude Act, which defines which felony convictions could disenfranchise citizens. Before the bill, only a few felonies were listed as crimes of moral turpitude. Crimes that were not listed were often left up to differing interpretations across county lines.

RELATED: New law restores some felons’ right to vote in Alabama

The Campaign Legal Center says the new law could restore voting rights to thousands of voters.

U.S. District Judge W. Keith Watkins has set a hearing for July 25th.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill supported the legislation.