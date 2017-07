BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As a part of our Summer Series and CBS42 on Deck, we invited Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Alvin Garrett to join us live on air.

Garrett spoke with Art about his upcoming project and his latest single “Ms. Perfection”. He also gave an encore performance on Facebook Live on the CBS 42 Facebook page.

Be sure to like The Alvin Garrett Facebook page as well!