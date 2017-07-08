City leaders to address safety concerns at Anniston intersection after deadly crash

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A deadly crash is pushing efforts to address safety concerns at U.S. 431 intersection forward. One person died and several others were hurt in the five vehicle pile up Friday, July 7th.

The crash also involved a tractor-trailer. It happened at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Coleman and Choccolocco Roads. An investigation into the crash is underway.

Now, city leaders are working with Alabama Department of Transportation officials to fix problems at the intersection. Several other serious crashes have also taken place in the same area. Anniston Mayor Jack Draper says there are clear and immediate measures being taken by City Hall to make change happen. The city says that stretch of 431 is regulated by ALDOT.

City Manager Kent Davis responded to the scene minutes after the crash. Anniston police and fire crews, as well as paramedics from Anniston and Oxford were called to the scene. Davis stresses that more will be done to address safety by stepping up the city’s partnership with ALDOT to look into short-term and long-term engineering improvements to the area.

The stretch of highway north of Iron Mountain Road opened in late 2015. ALDOT has conducted several engineering studies over the past few months to determine solutions to improve safety. The Anniston City Council did not approve a recommendation from ALDOT to increase speed limits on U.S. 431 near the intersection earlier this year.

City officials will hold internal meetings on Monday, July 10th with employees from public works, police, fire, planning and engineering departments, as well as representatives from ALDOT, the trucking industry, and other external agencies to address the concerns. Summaries of those meetings will be made available. You can track updates on the city’s website here or on its Facebook page here.