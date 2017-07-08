GBHS sees surge in intake, hosting mobile adoption drive at The Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Adoptable dogs will be out at The Summit on Saturday as part of another mobile adoption drive by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. The group is also seeking donations after a surge in animals around the Fourth of July holiday.

GBHS accepts monetary donations, as well as items off its Wish List. A major need is newspapers and pet toys. You can find that Wish List here and even order straight from Amazon here.

GBHS saw a huge increase in intakes around the holiday. If you believe your pet may have been picked up and taken to GBHS, you can check out how to find them by clicking here.

If you’re interested in attending the mobile adoption drive, just head over to Belk at The Summit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8th. You can find adoptable pets and make a donation.

For a look at what pets may be out and about today, click here. You can also find GBHS on social media here and here. You can also check out the GBHS website here or visit in person at 300 Snow Drive, Birmingham.

