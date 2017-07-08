Mario Addison attracts nearly 1,000 local youth for football camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Mario Addison is a big proponent of giving back to those who helped him get where he is today. Saturday at Carver High School he showed that in a big way.

Addison, a graduate of Tarrant City High School, held a youth football camp for nearly 1,00 children in the Birmingham area.

“This year I said 400,” Addison said. “We ended up doing 1,000 because last year there were kids who missed an opportunity to come have fun . So I made it 1,000.”

Addison is joining up with the Birmingham Housing Authority this year to help kids from low income homes, something he can relate to himself.

“I want to show the kids that someone cares,” Addison said. “I grew up in a low income home in the projects and didn’t have much growing up. Me being able to give back means a lot.”

Addison’s Carolina teammates James Bradberry (Samford) and Joe Webb (UAB) were among the many NFL players who helped put on the camp.

Watch the above interview CBS 42 conducted with Addison.