BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): A Three year old child and their grandmother were shot during an apparent shoot out, per Lt. Sean Edwards with Birmingham Police Department.

Edwards says the shooting occurred at 843 45th Place North.

The child was transported to ST. Vincent’s South and the grandmother was transported to UAB Highlands. The extent of injuries are still unknown at this time.

