Montevallo store owner killed in bush hog accident while mowing lawn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala (WIAT): A bush hog mower accident claimed the life of a Montevallo store owner on Saturday, per Deputy Shane Mayfield of Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Smitherman, 74, owner of Smitherman’s Pharmacy succumbed to his injuries after being pinned under a nearly thousand pound bush hog mower for several hours.

Per initial investigation, deputies believe a garden hose became entangled in the blades of Smitherman’s bush hog mower. After several attempts he was not able to untangle the hose.

It is believed Smitherman then hoisted and crawled underneath the mower. As he was untying the hose, the mower lost traction support, collapsed and pinned him underneath.

Deputies say the bush hog was an older model, which could have caused the mower to lose support.

Smitherman’s wife discovered him after she went outside of their home to bring him a glass of water. She grew concerned after he had not come back in the house after several hours.

Smitherman owned and ran Smitherman’s Pharmacy located at 703 main street in Montevallo for more than 40 years.