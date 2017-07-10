16-year-old survives being struck by lightning

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 16-year-old girl from Haleyville is recovering after being electrocuted during a thunderstorm.

Faith Mobley was washing dishes at McDonald’s on Wednesday when lightning struck the restaurant.

Mobley suffered bruises to her hands and her left foot. The current also punched a hole in her shoe.

The teenager says the incident actually changed the color of her eyes from dark blue to a lighter shade. She says being struck by lightning was the scariest thing that’s ever happened to her.

“I was in the back washing the dishes and I saw a blue flash of light on the wall and in front of my face,” Mobley said. “So, I stepped back and put my hands on my head because it hurt my head a lot.”

Mobley’s mother says she’s happy to still have her daughter.

“I am just happy she is here, and every day since the accident I thank God that we still have her and that’s she’s okay,” Kelley Mobley said.

Mobley was discharged from the hospital on Thursday and returned to work on Saturday.