AP: 12 bodies recovered in Mississippi military plane crash

UPDATE 9:59 p.m.: Twelve bodies have been found in a plane crash in Mississippi that involved a Marine aircraft, according to AP.

At this time, the search for more casualties related to the crash continues.

UPDATE: The Leflore County Sheriff Department is reporting at least eight people are now confirmed dead.

ORIGINAL: Leflore County, Miss. (WJTV/AP) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash in Leflore County, Miss.

Officials told WJTV that the KC-130 went down in a field on the Leflore County/Sunflower County line, about 85 miles north of Jackson.

According to AP, the crash took place in a soybean field in a sparsely populated area.

Right now authorities are still working to account for all those on the plane.

