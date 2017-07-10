Alabama to recognize “Bicentennial Farms”

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state is locating farms that have been in the same family for at least 200 years as part of Alabama’s bicentennial commemoration.

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries says it wants to highlight farms that have been owned by the same family for at least 200 years. But first, the agency has to locate those operations.

The department is accepting applications for the Bicentennial Farm Program ahead of the state’s 200th birthday in December 2019. Families have to complete forms that document family ownership and describe the farming activities on the land.

Applications are available on the department’s website http://www.agi.alabama.gov.

The effort is similar to a program that’s already identified more than 600 Alabama farms that have been operated by the same family for at least 100 years.