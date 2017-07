HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Water Works crews are repairing a broken water main near Academy Sports in Hoover.

A car struck a hydrant near the sports store, according to BWW. A worker in the store says at one point, they could see the water main break from the store.

BWW turned off the water in the area during repairs.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.