City of Anniston teams up with ALDOT to improve dangerous intersection

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) – Anniston city leaders and ALDOT are working to improve safety at an intersection that has claimed a handful of lives over the past year.

This past Friday, 74-year-old Jimmy Goodwin became the latest person to die at the intersection of Coleman/Choccolocco Road and U.S. 431.

The city’s police, fire, and planning departments joined Anniston Mayor Jack Draper and Ward 4 council representative Millie Davis with ALDOT Monday.

The intersection has been part of an engineering study, but ALDOT agreed to expedite the study according to a news release from the City of Anniston.

Mayor Draper said he expects added signage and changes to traffic signal timing.

“There have been fatalities at the site, really from the top of the hill down to the intersection of Coleman and Choccolocco,” Draper said. “The community is very concerned as it should be, but again we’re thankful that ALDOT came and met with us today.”

According to a news release, many of the ideas discussed with ALDOT came from citizen input. Some have concerns about speeding cars and 18-wheelers, especially down a hill on U.S. 431.

“First, our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals and families of last Friday’s accident,” said Draper. “Today, we put everything on the table. No idea was off limits.”

Police were aggressively patrolling the area Monday and plan to have an even stronger presence along the corridor.

While intermediate changes could come in within the month, long term solutions could take a little more time to study, according to the city’s news release.

Friday’s wreck remains under investigation.