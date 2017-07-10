Haleyville Teenager Survives Lightning Strike

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WIAT)-A 16 year old from Haleyville is trying to get back to normal after she was electrocuted during a thunderstorm. Faith Mobley was rushed to UAB four days ago to the trauma unit. Wednesday afternoon she was washing dishes at McDonalds where she works. A thunderstorm was pounding Haleyville and lightning struck the building. Mobley says the experience was terrifying.

“I was in the back washing the dishes and I saw a blue flash of light on the wall and in front of my face. So I stepped back and put my hands on my head because it hurt my head a lot” Mobley said.

The teenager suffered bruises to her hands and feet. The electric current punched a hole through her left shoe. The ordeal also changed the color of her eyes from dark blue to a lighter shade.

“I started crying because it all hit me at once. My stomach hurt and I was sick to my stomach and everything tightened up”. Faiths mother Kelley says her daughter’s survival is a miracle.

“I am just thankful to have her here, just listening to what the doctor said about people going through this getting limbs blown off. I just thank God she is still here because it could have gone either way. Every day since the accident I thank God that we still have her and that’s she’s okay”.

Faith Mobley was released from the hospital Thursday. She is doing much better and returned to work at McDonalds Saturday.