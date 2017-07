BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing who has Dementia.

Walter Richardson was last seen walking eastbound from Steps and Traditions boarding home at 1945 Warrior Road on July 6, 2017. He was wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve flannel shirt.

Richardson has been diagnosed with Dementia, high blood pressure, and diabetes. He is from Baldwyn, Mississippi and may be heading in that direction.