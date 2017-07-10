SEC Media Days: Bielema talks quarterbacks, being a father

Hoover, Ala. – It’s the unofficial start of the 2017 football season: SEC Media Days. Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee are first to take center stage at the Wynfrey Hotel. Ironically, each head coach at the mic Monday are in the spotlight (hot seat for some) this upcoming season.

Razorbacks head coach Bret Bielema was first to meet with the media. Bielema is almost guaranteed to say something that draws attention and that’s just what he did on day one. Bielema was asked about quarterback play in the SEC with the league’s returning talent at that position, including Arkansas’ Austin Allen who led the SEC in passing yards last year.

“It’s always going to be a league of the quarterback. That’s why those guys get a lot of money at the next level. At our level, they get more attention. Mine aren’t getting any money, I don’t know about anybody else’s,” Bielema said.

The coach didn’t go into detail about what he was implying, but it may have been a jab at Ole Miss who is currently under investigation by the NCAA for alleged rules violations including paying players.

Bielema and his wife Jen welcomed a baby girl over the weekend, CBS42 Sports asked the coach about being a new dad: