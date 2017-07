Hoover, Ala. – LSU running back Derrius Guice is on the fast track, literally, to a Heisman trophy candidacy this coming season. Guice led the SEC in rushing with 1,387 yards, earning him 1st team All-SEC honors last season. The Tiger’s back rushed for 15 touchdowns as LSU finished 8-4 overall (5-3), with losses to Alabama and Auburn.

CBS 42’s Chris Renkel caught up with Guice at day one of SEC Media Days in Hoover.