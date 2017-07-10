SEC Media Days: LSU head coach Ed Orgeron talks Alabama football

Hoover, Ala. – Ed Orgeron sported a perfectly purple LSU tie at his first SEC Media Days as the Tigers’ new head coach. Orgeron opened his press conference giving a very lengthy rundown of his entire depth chart before opening the mic for media questions.

One question for Orgeron surrounded LSU’s inability to beat Alabama in the last three years. The head coach didn’t hesitate to say the gap between the Tide and Tiger’s isn’t that big, and offered how his team plans to turn the tables in the future.

“Obviously they’ve done a great job. Coach Saban has done great job,” Orgeron said. “He did a great job last year at LSU. Last year, it was a very tight game. It was 0-0 going into the fourth quarter. Their quarterback made a few plays and we didn’t. I don’t know if it’s that big of a gap. We need to play our football.”

Orgeron understands that part of his duties include beating Alabama and failure to do so attributed to Les Miles’ departure from Baton Rouge.

“The way to beat Alabama is to recruit on their level,” Orgeron said. “They’re recruiting at a very high level now. They do a great job of evaluation. Coach coaches very well and gets his team ready to play. Again, last year, we weren’t that far off.”