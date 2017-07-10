6 teenagers hospitalized after alleged shooting attempt leads to wreck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have taken six young suspects to the hospital after a reported shooting led to a car chase, according to information from Lt. Edwards with Birmingham Police.

The suspects that were arrested reportedly shot into an occupied dwelling near the 1100 block of 14th Place Southwest, according to Edwards. Edwards told CBS42 News that all of the suspects were either teenagers or preteens.

After the shooting, the suspects then got into a car and allegedly drove away from police, before trying to pass a vehicle and striking a pole, leading to the vehicle flipping, according to Edwards.

