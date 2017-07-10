Shelby County Sherriff’s Deputies arrest suspect for burglary of local business

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is advising business owners to take precaution when closing for the night after a recent burglary attempt at a local business.

Aaron Carden, of Shelby County, was arrested for burglary of a local business early morning, Saturday July 8, according to a release from Shelby County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested him while he was reportedly attempting to flee the store through a hole in the wall.

Carden has been charged with Burglary 3rd Degree and Possession of burglar tools. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The Sherriff’s Office is advising local businesses to install bright lighting on their exteriors to reduce the concealment thieves have when entering at night. The lights also allow patrolling deputies to clearly see if doors and windows are still secure.

The Sherriff’s Office also advises citizens to lock items thieves may target in a cabinet overnight that will delay a quick grab and escape.